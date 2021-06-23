Wooster BOE hires building principals; approves tax break for Italian restaurant with living spaces
KEY ACTION Hired new principals for Wooster High School and Edgewood Middle School. DISCUSSION The board approved Superintendent Gabe Tudor's recommendation to employ an interim principal for the high school. John Deuber, whom Tudor said spent much of his educational career in Highland schools, will help "reset" and discover "the best course of action," Tudor said, even though it "was not our original intention."www.the-daily-record.com