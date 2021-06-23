Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics. She is among the 18 players named to the team by coach Vlatko Andonovski. Tobin Heath joins the 38-year-old Lloyd as a four-time Olympian. The squad includes 17 players from the team that won the 2019 Women's World Cup. Kristie Mewis will join her sister Sam on the team for the Tokyo Games. That will mark the first time sisters have played for the United States in a world championship.