Ellis McCarver and Michelle Francl want to turn up the volume of the voices of marginalized chemists. In the cloisters adjoining the old library at Bryn Mawr College where we work, there is a stone tablet carved with the initials ‘EN’ set into the walkway (pictured). It is unlikely many people know that beneath the stone lie the ashes of the eminent German mathematician Emmy Noether, whose work on symmetry and conservation is foundational to much of modern physics. In 1933 Noether fled Germany as the Nazis came to power, coming to Bryn Mawr. Neither nearby Princeton University nor the Institute for Advanced Study, which had welcomed other refugee scholars such as Albert Einstein and Hermann Weyl, were apparently willing to grant a position to a woman1. For several years Noether’s desk sat unmarked in an alcove near a classroom where one of us (MF) taught quantum mechanics. Each time I went to class I let my hand brush over the desk, hoping to soak up some small piece of Noether’s mathematical genius as well as her interactive teaching style. She flipped her classroom long before it was a trend. I missed the desk when it was moved during a renovation, but I still hear Noether’s faint whisper in my ear encouraging me to bring an interesting new problem to class for my students to solve.