PepsiCo moves deeper into nonalcoholic cocktail mixers with Unmuddled

New to the Brescome Barton portfolio comes Fruitful Mixology. Owned by Connecticut entrepreneurs Shyam Kulkarni, Josh Scavetta and Evan Beazley, the recently launched line of premium liqueur is created for the craft cocktail bartender. Manufactured by Central CT Distillers in East Hartford, Kulkarni explained, “We saw a vast demand for fruit-flavored products made with fresher premium ingredients that are easy to handle and affordable. Our line of liqueurs is made with fruit juices and purees sourced globally. They are shelf stable and do not need to be refrigerated, and blend easily into carbonated cocktails, beers and seltzers with little to no stirring.” The team plans to travel and continue to source exotic fruit flavors unavailable in the market today and expand the line’s offerings this fall. “We have trips to Spain and India planned for the winter to continue [R&D] on exotic fruits from those regions,” he said. Friends since college, the trio worked for the past five years toward formulating and launching Fruitful Mixology, now available in the state in 12 flavors, each 18% ABV: Mango, Pink Guava, Strawberry, Blueberry, Passionfruit, Clementine, Blackberry, Strawberry, Mission Fig, Rhubarb, Apricot and Coconut, among them.