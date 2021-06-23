Cancel
PepsiCo moves deeper into nonalcoholic cocktail mixers with Unmuddled

By Christopher Doering
fooddive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo will introduce a new line of premium, nonalcoholic cocktail mixers called Unmuddled, the snack and beverage giant said in an email. The product is expected to launch in early September. The Unmuddled cocktail mixers are designed for consumers seeking experimentation, flavor variety and a bar quality experience at home,...

www.fooddive.com
