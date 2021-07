Surging U.S. fuel demand amid stagnant domestic crude oil production is drawing down American crude inventories at the quickest pace in nearly 40 years. The record-fast decline in U.S. oil stockpiles has started to reflect in the crude oil futures market, where the American benchmark, WTI Crude, has surged by 50 percent so far this year. The U.S. oil price has also started to narrow the discount at which it trades relative to the international benchmark, Brent Crude.