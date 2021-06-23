Fan Poll: Top 5 Carcass Songs

Revolver has teamed with Carcass for an exclusive white vinyl variant of their new album, Torn Arteries. It's limited to 500 — get yours before they're gone!. Carcass rule. The U.K. goregrind progenitors have one of the most bulletproof discographies in extreme metal, and whether you have an affinity for the nasty, guttural stuff or the more sturdy catchiness of their melodic death-metal material, Jeff Walker and Bill Steer have an album for you. In honor of the announcement of their long-awaited seventh LP, Torn Arteries, we asked our readers to narrow down their favorite Carcass song from throughout their sprawling catalog. The results are ranked accordingly below.