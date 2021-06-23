Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Fan Poll: Top 5 Carcass Songs

By text Eli Enis
Revolver
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolver has teamed with Carcass for an exclusive white vinyl variant of their new album, Torn Arteries. It's limited to 500 — get yours before they're gone!. Carcass rule. The U.K. goregrind progenitors have one of the most bulletproof discographies in extreme metal, and whether you have an affinity for the nasty, guttural stuff or the more sturdy catchiness of their melodic death-metal material, Jeff Walker and Bill Steer have an album for you. In honor of the announcement of their long-awaited seventh LP, Torn Arteries, we asked our readers to narrow down their favorite Carcass song from throughout their sprawling catalog. The results are ranked accordingly below.

www.revolvermag.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Revolver#Necroticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

PmBata Drops New Single & Video For 'Favorite Song'

On Friday (June 11), the rising artist dropped his first official release since signing with 300 Entertainment titled "favorite song." The upbeat track, written and vocal produced by Bata, is all about "how it feels when your significant other says your name." "It sounds different than anyone else saying your...
MusicMetalSucks

MetalSucks’ Least-Sucky Songs of the Week

You made it through another week without dying! Reward yourself with this week’s most awesome songs. Our first taste of the death metal legends’ heavily-anticipated new album, Torn Arteries. Matt Heafy (Trivium) and Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park), “In Defiance. This ain’t your daddy’s Matt Heafy. Jinjer, “Vortex”. It’s got big,...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AT THE GATES Releases Another New Song, 'The Fall Into Time'

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have released the third single off their upcoming album, "The Nightmare Of Being", which will arrive on July 2 via Century Media Records. The music video for the track "The Fall Into Time", directed by longtime AT THE GATES collaborator Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13Media (ARCH ENEMY, GRAVE, BORKNAGAR), can be seen below.
Musicourcommunitynow.com

Top 5 New Songs Released This Week, June 13–20

Check out our review to see if your favorite artists are on it. This week, we're covering KSI, Natalie Imbruglia, the Jonas Brothers, and more!. Captivating lyrics interweaving Cinderella Disney content with darker themes. Use of strings and piano to add power behind ballad before the introduction of rock and...
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Atlas Genius Rework New Song “Elegant Strangers” in Intimate Live Performance Video

A few weeks ago alt-pop band Atlas Genius released their first new song in over three years, as well as their first track since signing with Better Noise Music. The song, “Elegant Strangers” is buoyed by shimmering synths and a driving electronic beat. Today we’re premiering a live performance video for “Elegant Strangers,” which finds singer and guitarist Keith Jeffery dramatically reimagining the song as he plays alone on a dock in Australia’s Horseshoe Bay.
MusicRevolver

6 Best New Songs Right Now: 6/11/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in metal, hardcore, whatever the hell Poppy is, and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
MusicantiMUSIC

The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans With Songs of Love & Loss

The High Plains Drifters have surprise released a brand new 6-track EP, entitled "Songs of Love & Loss", which features the lead single "Since You've Been Gone". Frontman Larry Studnicky had this to say about the new release,"This EP constitutes about half the songs that will be on the second album from The High Plains Drifters. I decided, a year ago this month, to get the guys together and start working on our next release.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

ITunes’ Official Music Charts for the week ending November 24, 2016:. 3. Don’t Wanna Know (feat. Kendrick Lamar), Maroon 5. 6. Side To Side (feat. Nicki Minaj), Ariana Grande. 7. Starving (feat. Zedd), Hailee Steinfeld & Grey. 8. Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber), DJ Snake. 9. This Town,...
MusicMetalSucks

Are Iron Maiden About to Release New Music?

Iron Maiden are up to something, having dropped a series of clues both online and IRL in recent weeks. And according to some clever internet sleuths who spent a ton of time piecing it all together, all signs point towards new music arriving on July 15. The series of clues...
Musicloudersound.com

Steve Hackett releases video for brand new song Wingbeats

Steve Hackett duets with Amanda Lehmann in the brand new video for Wingbeats, which you can watch below. It's the first new music from Hackett's upcoming album Surrender Of Silence, which he will release through InsideOut Music on September 10. "I’m excited to release the first single Wingbeats from my...
MusicRevolver

Hear Poppy's Catchy New Grunge Song "Her"

We have purple cassettes of Poppy's ravenous new EP, EAT, available in our store. Shop for those and so much more!. Poppy is having one helluva year. After performing at the Grammys, dropping a cover of Jack Off Jill's "Fear of Dying" and unloading her ferocious new EAT EP, which is one of our favorite albums of the year so far, the post-genre artist has now returned with another new song called "Her."
MusicThe FADER

Wet share new song “On Your Side”

Footage from underground raves from the '90s might not be the first visual that comes into your head when listening to the dreamy R&B-tinged pop music of Wet, but the band are seeking to change that with the visuals for "On Your Side." The song is Wet's first since releasing Still Run in 2018 (the group covered The FADER in 2015 on the heels of their debut album Don't You). Bliss doesn't know genre, I suppose, and the alluring atmosphere "On Your Side" has that in spades.
Musicanothermag.com

Jack Northover, the Musician Making Simple Folk Songs for Complex Times

Jack Northover has two beasts inside of him. One is a narrative-driven commercial composer, who has created sweeping scores for brands like Dior, Loewe and Miu Miu. The other is a metaphor-loving songwriter, who pens poetic folk ballads about the Suffolk countryside. “There’s a Cherokee story about feeding two fighting wolves inside your soul, the different sides of ourselves,” the British musician explains. “My journey has always been about feeding both beasts.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Releases Music Video For 'Thoughts & Prayers'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has shared the official music video for its single "Thoughts & Prayers". The song remains a standout from the band's most recent full-length album, "Disguise". The visual was notably directed by MOTIONLESS IN WHITE guitarist Ricky Olson, marking his first time in the director's chair. Olson commented:...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.
MusicRevolver

Watch Soundgarden's Gut-Punching 1995 Performance of "4th of July" in Germany

Despite its title, Soundgarden's "4th of July" is far from some jingoistic patriotic anthem. Instead the Superunknown standout is packed with harrowing surreal lyrics and apocalyptic visions ("Jesus tries to crack a smile beneath another shovel load"). Chris Cornell and cohorts brought these visions to vivid life during the encore of their September 6th, 1995, set at Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany, building from the song's brooding intro to waves of crushing sludge and soaring vocals. Watch the gripping performance above.
Rock MusicRevolver

Born of Osiris' Lee McKinney Picks 5 Favorite Progressive-Metal Records

From Meshuggah to Gojira, musician breaks down head-spinning albums. Revolver teamed with Born of Osiris for an exclusive vinyl colorway of their new album, Angel or Alien, which sold out immediately. Head over to the store now to see our full selection of extremely limited vinyl offerings. Progressive metalcore heroes...