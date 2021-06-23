Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (CMGR) Enters Exclusive Agreement with 'TheTinderBlog' as Initial Step in Aggregator Account Strategy

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clubhouse Media Group (OTC: CMGR), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, today announced that it has completed the first step in its roll-up strategy in the social media aggregator account space with the signing of an exclusive management and agency agreement to manage, invest in and help grow "TheTinderBlog" (Instagram.com/thetinderblog), a large and highly successful Instagram meme account. "This is the first step in a multi-step plan we are pursuing as part of our overall strategy. We are planning to sign similar agreements with other super-high-value aggregator and meme accounts to build a portfolio, creating powerful synergies with our other major strategies," said Chris Young, co-founder of Clubhouse Media. "This is a tremendous first step. Joseph Yomtoubian, who launched TheTinderBlog in 2015, is a fountain of insight- truly one of the superstars of innovation in this space - and we are lucky to have him involved. As part of our continued strategy, we will search for similar agreements in multiple verticals including, but not limited to, 'foodie' accounts, travel accounts, news accounts, and hobby accounts. We believe that this strategy will have an accretive effect, giving us further digital reach and helping us build a true media conglomerate in the social media space."

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Influencer#Social Media Reach#Media Conglomerate#Investornewsbreaks#Streetinsider Premium#Cmgr#Instagram Com#Clubhouse Media#Investorwire#Ibn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Haley Marketing Announces Three Key Leadership Promotions to Support Company Expansion

Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is pleased to announce the following key management and leadership promotions: Brad Smith has been named Chief Strategy Officer; Brad Bialy has risen to Director of Digital Marketing; and Mackenzie Froese has been promoted to Director of Content Marketing. As the organization continues to grow and evolve its solutions, these professionals will ensure exceptional business results and client experiences, while continually pursuing the firm’s mission to make great marketing more affordable.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Satellogic to go Public via Merger With CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV)

Nettar Group, Inc. ("Satellogic" or the "Company"), a leader in high-resolution satellite data collection, and CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

IHCL Creates New Strategic Roles To Drive Customer Centricity, Diversity And Owner/Partner Management

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, announced three strategic leadership roles, which will sharpen focus on customer centricity, drive diversity and inclusion and institutionalize owner/partner engagement. Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “We have identified three Strategic Areas to create sustainable competitive...
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sharecare, Inc. For: Jul 01 Filed by: Finerman Karen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Businessaithority.com

Clubhouse Media Surpasses 300 Million Followers In Aggregate Social Media Reach

The Company’s Reach has Grown to Over 317 Million in Just 14 Months and Monetization is Now Underway. Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm, is proud to announce that it has officially surpassed 300 million total followers in aggregate global social media reach, including followers of its signed influencers as well as followers of its own Clubhouse Media accounts.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Evergreen Services Group To Enter MSSP Market With Agreement To Acquire VirtualArmour

DENVER, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Services Group, a family of leading managed IT services companies, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the operating assets of VirtualArmour, a leading global managed security services provider (MSSP). The transaction is expected to close later in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2021, at which time the company will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team led by CEO Russ Armbrust.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider and developer and operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curriculum and products inÂ ChinaÂ has received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The letter informed Blue Hat that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A); these minimum bid price guidelines require that the closing bid price for ordinary shares listed on NASDAQ be maintained at a minimum ofÂ $1.00. Failure to do that for 30 consecutive Â and failure to meet it for 30 consecutive days constitutes a compliance deficiency. According to the letter, Blue Hat has 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirements; until then the company's ordinary shares remain unaffected and will continue to trade. Both NASCAQ and Blue Hat will monitor the situation. Before Dec. 15, 2021, if the bid price of BHAT ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the company will have achieved compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement. If that doesn't not happen, Blue Hat may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may be delisted from Nasdaq. The company noted that its Board of Directors will consider options if that should occur.
Businessmartechseries.com

Clubhouse Media Signs Exclusive Management and Agency Agreement for “TheTinderBlog” to Kick Off Aggregator Account Roll-Up Strategy

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc, an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that it has completed the first step in its roll-up strategy in the social media aggregator account space with the signing of an exclusive management and agency agreement to manage, invest in, and help grow “TheTinderBlog”, a large and highly successful Instagram meme account.
Tracy, CAStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Emaginos Inc. Announces Company Exec Featured in Recent Stock2Me Podcast

Emaginos Inc.Â president Allan Jones was a guest on a recent episode of the Stock2Me Podcast. The Stock2Me Podcast features an array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Emaginos is focused on transforming K-12 public schools to a model composed of integrated proven best practices. During the interview with host Stuart Smith, Jones talked about recent news that the company has submitted a U.S. patent application for its EdManage analytics platform for public education; Jones also shared the background behind the development of the EdManage program and the benefits the program delivers to both students and teachers. "A few years ago, our director of education, Dr. Keith Larick, was school superintendent in Tracy, California," said Emaginos president Allan Jones during the interview. "He gave three teachers a clean slate and one year to design the best possible school based on proven best education practices. They did that, and they've created an amazing program that's been very effective for years. What we're trying to do is take their model and make it available to other schools. That's our goal "“ to transform schools to this very successful model used at the Tracy Learning Center."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin initiates coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATY) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessprweek.com

Edelman names APAC chief creative and strategy officers

Tim Green has been appointed into the newly created role of chief creative officer for APAC after working with the agency on a consulting basis over the past year. Green previously held senior creative positions at M&C Saatchi, Leo Burnett, and Havas. Over the past year for Edelman, he has...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CGI Group (GIB) Appoints Frank Witter to its Board

CGI (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce that Frank Witter has joined its Board of Directors. A longtime executive with Volkswagen, Mr. Witter was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Financial Services AG in September 2008, serving in that role until September 2015 when he became Chief Financial Officer for Volkswagen Group—the role from which he recently retired. With the responsibility for both Finance and Information Technology, he also served as a member of Volkswagen Group's Board of Management from October 2015 to March 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

VIEWPARK and Vimodji Announce a Joint Venture

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monte Carlo, Monaco--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - VIEWPARK a New York based virtual global studio, announced today a joint venture with Yourmoods Limited, a London based technology company that developed Vimodji, the first curated platform to organize the world's best video clips by mood and make them universally accessible and easy to share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy