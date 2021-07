This week, Konami launched a demo called 'New Football Game' that is a network test for PES 2022 ahead of the full reveal on July 21st. Today, we'll call it simply PES as shorthand, but there have been rumblings about Konami potentially rebranding this year, which would explain the generic name for the beta. We gave it a play and have some thoughts, but please note: this game is nowhere near being finished. This is a beta and so our thoughts reflect exactly that and should not be mistaken for an actual critique of the full game.