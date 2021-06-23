Cancel
Inflation and the Bank of England: What Its Rate-Setters Have Said

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England will announce its June interest rate decision at 1100 GMT on Thursday in the shadow of a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer price inflation in May to 2.1%, just above its target and the highest since 2019 https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-inflation-rises-21-may-2021-06-16. Following are highlights of Bank of England policymakers' recent comments about inflation and the outlook for rates and the wider economy.

money.usnews.com
