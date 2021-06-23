Cancel
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value.

EconomyStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Nike (NKE) PT Raised to $174 at BMO Capital After Reporting Highest EBIT Margin in Years

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel raised the price target on Nike (NYSE: NKE) to $174.00 (from $160.00) after the company posted a broad-based beat, with better revenues and the highest 4Q EBIT margin in years. Management introduced meaningfully higher LT targets: HSD-LDD average annual revenue growth, driven by Women's, Apparel, Jordan, Digital &International.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER For: Jul 01 Filed by: FIRESTONE JAMES A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Restricted Stock Units...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

iStar Financial (STAR) to Explore Market Interest for Its Net Lease Assets

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it intends to explore market interest for possible sales of its net lease assets. The Company has engaged Eastdil Secured as an advisor for this process. There can be no assurance as to whether iStar will sell some, all or none of its net lease assets, or as to the timing and terms of any sales. iStar's net lease portfolio includes assets that it owns directly and through joint ventures. The aggregate portfolio comprises 19 million square feet of institutional quality office, entertainment, and industrial properties located throughout the country.
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Oman LNG's net income down 40% in 2020

The company’s LNG output was 10.2mn metric tons, down from 10.7mn mt in 2019. State-owned Oman LNG’s net income after tax in 2020 came in at $663mn, down 40% year/year owing to lower oil prices, the company said in its 2020 annual report published this month. Revenue came in at $2.5bn compared with $3.5bn in 2019.
StocksShareCast

BH Global Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555) As at the close of business on 2nd July 2021 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:. Fund NameSedolNAVMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date. BH Global LtdB2QQPS8$20.29 -0.04%...
StocksShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) As at the close of business on 2nd July 2021 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:. Fund NameSedolNAVMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date. BH Macro LtdB1NPGV1$35.230.00%1.27%2nd July...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sharecare, Inc. For: Jul 01 Filed by: Finerman Karen

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was. The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was. -Â Â...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HAW Capital 2 Corp. Reports Results of Its Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - HAW Capital 2 Corp. (TSXV: HAW.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2021 (the "Circular"), were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2021; including the appointment of the Company's auditors and election of its directors.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Terra Capital Increases Its Position in Empress Royalty

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that Terra Capital Natural Resource Fund Pty Ltd. ("Terra Capital") has purchased 500,000 common shares of the Company in the market thereby increasing its holdings to a total of 14,383,461 common shares.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Blackrock North American net asset value rises in first half

Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC - investment company with portfolio of primarily large-cap US equities - Net asset value per ordinary share at April 30, end of first half, up 25% year-on-year to 198.02p from 158.06p. Holds first half payout at 4.00p. "The past six months have seen a recovery in the company's performance and markets in general. In November 2020 markets rose significantly, primarily driven by the results of the US election and positive data on the effectiveness of vaccines against the Covid-19 infection," company says.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Albion Enterprise VCT annual net asset value rises

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC - venture capital trust - Net asset value per share at March 31 year end up 7.6% annually to 114.60 pence from 106.54p. Annual payout down 9.3% to 5.44p from 6.00p. "We are pleased to report a positive total return for the year of 13.45 pence per share, despite the Covid-19 pandemic being extremely challenging for so many businesses. This represents a 13% gain on opening net asset value," Albion Enterprise says.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,218 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,127,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsinvesting.com

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Closed Fund (NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) - $0.0650. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) - $0.0575. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024... AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) - $0.0650.AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) - $0.0575.AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund... Industry. Capital Markets. Sector. Financial. Employees. 0.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Janux Therapeutics (JANX) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham initiates coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) with a Buy rating and a price target
Marketsinvezz.com

IBC Group CEO: China’s crypto crackdown represents a ‘huge opportunity for Canada

More than 90% of Bitcoin mining in China has stopped. This is merely a 'temporary inconvenience' for the industry, according to a blockchain private equity group. IBC Group, a private equity firm that focuses on blockchain technology, has closed down all its Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) mining facilities in China in response to the government’s decision to limit cryptocurrency mining. The company doesn’t appear to be worried and believes this will lead to positive developments within the cryptocurrency market.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin initiates coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATY) with a Buy rating and a

