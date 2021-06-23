Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it intends to explore market interest for possible sales of its net lease assets. The Company has engaged Eastdil Secured as an advisor for this process. There can be no assurance as to whether iStar will sell some, all or none of its net lease assets, or as to the timing and terms of any sales. iStar's net lease portfolio includes assets that it owns directly and through joint ventures. The aggregate portfolio comprises 19 million square feet of institutional quality office, entertainment, and industrial properties located throughout the country.