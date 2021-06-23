Estes Park Health EMS seeks Assistance for Urgent Need

Estes Park Health Emergency Medical Services seeks donor or foundation assistance to fund an urgent need. In 2021, Rocky Mountain National Park changed digital capabilities to VHF frequency, which impacts EPH EMS’s ability to communicate with RMNP during requests for medical assistance within RMNP. RMNP is one of the busiest national parks for search and rescue in the country, and EPH EMS provides emergency transport and other services to assist RMNP during emergency situations. EPH EMS must update their radios to communicate effectively with RMNP.