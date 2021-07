Update: Most of the time when I think of a headline for a post, I write enter it in the title field and then start writing. And sometimes during the course of writing the post, the original intent behind the headline is no longer valid but I fail to realize this until later. Which is exactly what happened here. Because of the lack of visibility on this promo at LEGO.com, I thought the promo came and went, and that it was one of those situations where they made too few promo sets and that it evaporated quickly. Leading me to think as an aside, “Do… do people really like LEGO Minions THAT much?” Glad to see that I was wrong about that thought and that the marketing team just failed to promote the promotion anywhere on the site. It could be that they plumb forgot or they don’t care much for the theme either. In any case, I changed the headline to something it should have been.