Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for 30th anniversary of Thelma and Louise

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunited this week to mark 30 years since the release of the iconic movie Thelma and Louise. And we just can't believe it's been that long!. The film is a cult classic and was ground breaking at the time, having two female leads. Both went on to be nominated for best leading actress Oscars, a feat that hasn't been repeated since. 30 years on it's still so culturally significant and the two stars came together for a charity screening and Q&A to celebrate the movie.