Dealers using RollickDR report 50% higher close rates than a standard lead capture form. Rollick Inc., the leading relationship marketing technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, announced that every GoRollick dealer in its network will now have access to the Reserve Now feature of its industry-first digital retailing solution for no extra cost through the end of 2021. RollickDR also contains integrated modules that allow users to view publicly available incentives and special offers, get a trade-in value estimate, schedule an appointment and use a payment calculator.