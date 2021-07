PDQ restaurants (also known as People Dedicated to Quality), is gearing up for summer with the debut of the new 4 Rivers BBQ Sandwich at select locations in the Florida area. For its latest innovative dish, PDQ restaurants has teamed up with 4 Rivers Smokehouse. The new 4 Rivers BBQ Sandwich starts with PDQ’s signature crispy chicken breast, which has been dipped in a blend of 4 Rivers signature and mustard BBQ sauces. The chicken is then topped with guacamole, red cabbage, and pepper jack cheese, all served on a buttered and toasted potato bun.