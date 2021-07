When you learn that the hot coal that someone throws at you does not have anything to do with you, it allows you to choose whether or not to catch it, plant it, or drop it. Oh shame—how well so many of us know you. Shame can be such an intimate partner when we don’t know how to shake it. Shame is a pattern that so many of us have laced ourselves up with as a constant behavior pattern, which so many of us have resorted to and placed upon ourselves time and again.