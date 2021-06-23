Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscarawas County, OH

Area mayors opposed broadband provision in state budget

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayors in Tuscarawas County have voiced their opposition to a provision in the next state budget that would restrict local government-owned broadband networks. The language passed by the Republican-led Senate would restrict local governments to establishing government-owned networks to provide broadband service only in “unserved” areas within their own jurisdiction – limiting partnerships and excluding service to adjacent areas, even if those might be economical.

www.timesreporter.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
City
Dover, OH
Dover, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Huffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Republican#House#The Ohio Municipal League#State#Connect Ohio#R Lima#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...