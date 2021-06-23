Area mayors opposed broadband provision in state budget
Mayors in Tuscarawas County have voiced their opposition to a provision in the next state budget that would restrict local government-owned broadband networks. The language passed by the Republican-led Senate would restrict local governments to establishing government-owned networks to provide broadband service only in “unserved” areas within their own jurisdiction – limiting partnerships and excluding service to adjacent areas, even if those might be economical.www.timesreporter.com