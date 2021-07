Nostalgia can be the worst enemy of creativity. A lot of great music has been made about the past—The Kinks’ Village Green Preservation Society being a perfect example, the kind of album that literally couldn’t have existed in the era its characters and narrators exist in. But music that concerns itself too much with a vintage aesthetic is something else entirely, an attempt to recreate something that already happened, manufacturing bottled lightning instead of capturing it by chance the first time. It’s not that there isn’t value in learning from music that came before; I’d love nothing more than to hear more bands learn the right lessons from the greatest bands and apply them to something new. It’s when a band never quite makes it to the creative application of those lessons when it becomes a problem.