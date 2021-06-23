Morning Buzz: Wednesday

As we continue on our trek through the Florida Gators football roster for 2021 in search of the most important players for a successful 2021 season, some of the selections get a little tough to figure out where to place them on the list. Also, doing this now instead of in the middle of fall practice means a lot of things could certainly change and of course some of it will. Florida will have a lot of changes on both sides of the ball and even special teams from the 2020 season. At No. 20 on the list I cheated and have to go with two. Running backs Lorenzo Lingard and Demarkcus Bowman had similar paths to Florida with both transferring in from other schools. With the expectant reliance on a strong running game, these two are very important in putting together the puzzle that is the 2021 two-deep in Gainesville.