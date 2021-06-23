Cancel
247Sports

Morning Buzz: Wednesday

By Billy Embody
247Sports
247Sports
 10 days ago

What's the latest on LSU recruiting? Head inside for the latest on visitors and what's next at tight end?.

247Sports

247Sports

NFLPosted by
247Sports

Daily Digest: NCAA relents on NIL; Illini football make top schools lists

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on a new era for college spots, Illini football's latest commitment, three more targets who put Illinois on their top schools lists and Illini basketball recruits in the latest Class of 2022 rankings from 247Sports.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, July 1

We begin today with the news that college athletes can now be paid via the Name, image and likeness changes that start today. That led to all sorts of news releases in anticipation of the change. IU announces Name, Image and Likeness policy, will go into effect July 1: Indiana...
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Chris Webber wants Michigan's Final Four banners from 'Fab Five' era restored after NCAA's NIL ruling

With the NCAA introducing new guidelines, effective Thursday, that allow athletes to profit of their Name, Image and Likeness, a number of former NCAA stars have been quick to reflect on how things may have looked during their collegiate careers had the same policies been in place. And in some cases, former athletes are calling for public recognition that was wiped out by activities that were then in violation of NCAA guidelines to be restored.
Morgantown, WVTheInterMountain.com

WVU to retire Darryl Talley’s jersey No. 90

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will retire football’s No. 90, in honor of consensus All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley, during the Texas Tech game on Oct. 2. Talley was one of the most prolific defenders in Mountaineer and Buffalo Bills history....
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Tech Quarterback Tyler Shough is Now on Cameo

Thursday, new NCAA rules went into effect allowing athletes to take advantage of their name, image, and likeness (abbreviated as NIL) in endorsement campaigns while maintaining their eligibility. One Texas Tech athlete taking advantage of NIL is Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough (pronounced 'Shuck'). Shough started a profile on Cameo....
NFLPosted by
247Sports

PFF picks top defensive players Tech faces in 2021

The Red Raiders have a challenging schedule in front of them, with the Big 12 looking like an improved and consistent conference from top to bottom (except for...um...Kansas). We recently ranked the 12 quarterbacks Texas Tech will face in 2020, but with the sheer amount of preview magazines coming out, we decided to go to the other side of the ball to give some insight about Texas Tech’s opponents.
cheeseheadtv.com

Latest Buzz

As training camp and the preseason unfolds and we try to determine who will claim those final roster spots, look to special teams for the answers. On this week's show Maggie and Perri break down Green Bay's NFC opponents and which teams could pop up again in the playoffs.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 63 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports ranks ACC football schedules by toughness

The Atlantic Coast Conference could be one of college football's most competitive leagues this season based on top to bottom strength and schedule favorability means everything on the road to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, site of the conference championship game in December. Given the likelihood of...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Vanderbilt crushed by Mississippi State in decisive CWS Finals Game 3

Vanderbilt had Kumar Rocker on the mound, Mississippi State starter Will Bednar looked wild on short rest and all of the Commodores' top bullpen arms were fresh for the decisive Game 3 of the College World Series finals Wednesday night. It still didn't matter. Bednar recovered from a handful of early walks to no-hit Vanderbilt into the eighth inning, and Vanderbilt's continual defensive struggles left Rocker hanging. Vanderbilt fell 9-0 and State won the first national championship in program history.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Louisville Football: A look at the transfers on the roster

University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield and his staff have used the transfer portal to their advantage this offseason. The Cardinals have added five players to the roster via the transfer portal, including one player from Virginia Tech, one from Alcorn State, one from Southern Mississippi, and two from Georgia Southern. U of L has also added two junior-college transfers and could add another in the near future.
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

3-star OT Cameron Williams commits to Oregon over Oklahoma, Texas

The Texas Longhorns missed a chance to surge on the recruiting trail when three-star Duncanville offensive tackle Cameron Williams committed to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday over the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. The decision comes less than two full months after the Longhorns officially jumped into the mix,...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The 25 most important Gators for 2021: #20 RBs Lingard and Bowman

As we continue on our trek through the Florida Gators football roster for 2021 in search of the most important players for a successful 2021 season, some of the selections get a little tough to figure out where to place them on the list. Also, doing this now instead of in the middle of fall practice means a lot of things could certainly change and of course some of it will. Florida will have a lot of changes on both sides of the ball and even special teams from the 2020 season. At No. 20 on the list I cheated and have to go with two. Running backs Lorenzo Lingard and Demarkcus Bowman had similar paths to Florida with both transferring in from other schools. With the expectant reliance on a strong running game, these two are very important in putting together the puzzle that is the 2021 two-deep in Gainesville.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Former Penn State WR lands in Pac-12

Former Penn State receiver has resurfaced with a Pac-12 program for the 2021 season. The South Florida product announced his commitment to Oregon State on Wednesday afternoon. A four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Dunmore withdrew from Penn State during the 2020 fall semester, as the program was preparing for its postponed season.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Reed is latest to pledge to Red Wolves

Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan cornerback James Reed III is the latest commitment for the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Reed, who made an unofficial visit to the Red Wolves last week, made his pledge on Wednesday. He is the sixth commitment for the A-State 2022 class and the fourth since Friday.