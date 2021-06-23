Pokemon Sword & Shield leakers required to pay The Pokemon Company $150,000 each

Two individuals who uploaded images from an unreleased Pokemon Sword & Shield strategy guide back in 2019, before the game launched and then published them to a Discord chat where the images spread, have been ordered to pay The Pokemon Company $150,000 each. One of the defendants snapped images from an unreleased Pokemon Sword and Shield strategy guide while employed by the company which were hired to print the strategy guide. The other defendant shared the photos which were snapped by the first defendant on a Discord chat where they then spread to a global audience. The Verge says that the defendants are required to pay The Pokémon Company $150,000 each in damages and attorneys fees.