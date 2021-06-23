Super Smash Bros Ultimate celebrates Sonic’s 30th anniversary with Sonic spirit event

The special Nintendo Direct of the past E3 2021 It left us a good number of surprises, among which the new Metroid Dread or the new trailer for the sequel to Breath of the Wild stood out, but how could it be otherwise, Super Smash Bros Ultimate he was also the protagonist. It was with the presentation of Kazuya Mishima, a well-known character from the Tekken saga and who will soon arrive at the Nintendo Switch title, and of which we could see a glimpse with a fun gag with Kirby included, but that we will be able to see more in depth tomorrow.