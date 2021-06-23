Cancel
Video Games

Super Smash Bros Ultimate celebrates Sonic’s 30th anniversary with Sonic spirit event

My Nintendo News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Europe has announced a new Spirit Event for Super Smash Bros Ultimate which revolves around Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary which is happening this year. Starting on Friday, 25th June Super Smash Bros Ultimate owners can collect Spirits of various characters who have appeared in the long-running Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Characters available as Spirits include Amy Rose, Shadow, Silver, and many more.

mynintendonews.com
