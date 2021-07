Though there won’t be any Hornets joining Team USA in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics, some of Buzz City’s stars will be helping to prepare them for the journey. Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and PJ Washington were selected to join the Team USA Select Team, the Hornets announced on Thursday. The Select Team is made up of 17 American professional players — 13 youngsters and four veterans — from the NBA and beyond that will join the main team during its Las Vegas training camp from July 6-9, working with them in preparation for the Olympics.