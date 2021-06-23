Cancel
Celebrities

Tim McGraw Reveals ‘Live Like You Were Dying’ Came at a ‘Very Traumatic Time’ for Him

By Sterling Whitaker
95.3 Big Kat
 14 days ago
Tim McGraw scored one of the biggest hits of his career with "Live Like You Were Dying," which gave him a No. 1 hit in 2004. In a new interview, the country superstar reveals that the song came to him during a very difficult time, while his father, baseball great Tug McGraw, was on his deathbed.

95.3 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbktfm.com
