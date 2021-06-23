Tim McGraw Reveals ‘Live Like You Were Dying’ Came at a ‘Very Traumatic Time’ for Him

As the daughter of country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Gracie McGraw is used to the attention. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three young and beautiful daughters who are forging their own paths. Their names are Gracie, Maggie and Audrey and they, along with their famous parents, love family time together. Each of the McGraw girls is looking to jump-start their own careers in fields like modeling and acting. It is easy to tell the McGraw family is super close from their social media posts that show them having fun together. The girls are quite active on social media and often share their latest adventures with their fans and followers.