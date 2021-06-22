Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Jack & Yaya

wuft.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though most of the world didn’t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender. JACK & YAYA follows these two friends for a year and explores their unique, thirty-year relationship.

video.wuft.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Yaya#Jack Yaya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Hartwell, GA921wlhr.com

Jack Matlack

Mr. John Doughty (Jack) Matlack, 81, of Hartwell, departed for glory Friday, June 25, 2021 at his home. Mr. Matlack wished to be cremated and a memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the Christian service organizations Jack admired and supported for years: Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 S. Canal St., Chicago IL 60607 – www.pgm.org or Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago IL 60610 – www.moodybible.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com. The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell in in charge of all arrangements.
Family RelationshipsImperial Valley Press Online

Thank for the wonderful days, Jack

Every night, just before bed, he’d thank his bride of 70 years for giving him another wonderful day on Earth. That was the sweet-hearted nature of Jack Krieger, my family’s next-door neighbor for more than 30 years. I first met him as a very young boy, shortly after my growing...
Ontario, OHMount Vernon News

Jack Harlan Sweet

ONTARIO – Jack Harlan Sweet, 88, of Ontario passed away late Wednesday evening, June 23, 2021, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital. He was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Mount Vernon, to the late Kenneth Harley and Phyllis Hope (Workman) Sweet. Jack attended Mount Vernon schools and graduated with the Class of 1950. He was employed at the Telephone Service Company of Ohio in Mount Vernon from 1950-1952. Jack entered the U.S. Navy on January 7, 1952, and that is where he found his true calling. He served on various ships and at several stations for 23 years and 8 months, retiring on Sept. 1, 1975, with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He attended a multitude of training facilities including: Class A and B Interior Communications Electrician schools, Instructors Training School, Leadership School, U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Training School-where he was qualified as a Reactor Technician and Engineer Officer of the Watch at the DIG Prototype, U.S. Naval Academy Small Craft Facility, Shipyard Nuclear Representative, Aircraft Carrier Electrical Officer, Squadron Engineer for 26 ships, Destroyer Tender Repair Officer, Major Supply Ship Engineer Officer, U.S. Naval Air Forces Pacific Fleet shipboard Engineering Inspection and Training Officer and qualified as Engineering Officer of the Watch on an aircraft carrier propulsion plant. During his dedicated and illustrious Naval career, Jack was awarded four Navy Commendation Medals, one Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, the Presidential Unit Citation, and campaign ribbons for both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Animalsheartoftherockiesradio.com

Pet of the Week: Jack

Meet Jack! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pets of the Week!. Jack is a 1 year old male pup who is looking for a forever home! Jack ended up in our care because his last owner was unable to find housing that allowed pups. He is doing SO GREAT in an amazing foster home right now though! He enjoys laying around with their other dog, Leroy, and going on walks. He’s made a lot of great dog friends in our care, but he can be selective at times, so bring your pup to the shelter for a meet and greet! Since he’s in foster, make sure to call us first to schedule an appointment to meet sweet Jack. Call (719) 395-2737.
Springville, UTDaily Herald

Liam Hamilton McKelvey

Time makes a warrior of us all. Liam Hamilton McKelvey, born March 14, 1996, faced much adversity when coming into this beautifully fragile world. In the process of his birth, he almost passed several times, but his warrior spirit was strong and his family's undying love, mystically forged the foundation for this special soul to enter our world. There are many words that come to mind when we think of our brother: a born leader, a master craftsman, an amazing athlete, a dedicated friend, brother, uncle and son, a comedian, a lover of life, people, and the outdoors, a gifted soldier, and most of all a truly genuine soul.
ReligionPosted by
Distractify

Gladys Knight Found Mormonism Late in Life

The iconic Gladys Knight is an undeniable musical force. The talented singer — often referred to as the "Empress of Soul" — is a seven-time Grammy winner known for hits that span over three decades. Article continues below advertisement. And while people are familiar with Gladys’s music, many fans don’t...
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Seguin, TXseguintoday.com

Jack “Jacob” O’Hagan Mondin

Jack (Jacob to some) O’Hagan Mondin was granted his wings for final flight on June 19, 2021 at the age of 76. He was a long time cancer survivor and was very proud of the fact that Doctors Mark Riddoch and Michael Sarodsy identified the problem and took the appropriate steps to resolve the issue. He just got old and worn out like so many of us do.
Religionosceolaiowa.com

Who are the “Chosen People” NOW?

This old question takes new relevance as violence again erupts in the “City of Peace”, Jeruselam. The holy book of Christians, the Bible, is divided into two parts because God’s relationship with mankind is divided into two parts: the Old Testament or Covenant, thousands of years of Abraham’s relationship consisting of bloody sacrifices and strict behavior according to Mosaic law.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Jack Savoretti - Europiana

This is Savoretti’s seventh album, conceived in sunny Oxfordshire last year with the singer-songwriter whipping up Mediterranean-style lunches served with lashings of rosé to get the band in the groove in the gaps between lockdowns. It was, he has said, very much about creating a happy, sunny vibe for his family during a dark time. The album was recorded at Abbey Road, his wife Jemma Powell and the couple’s children singing on the opening track, “Remember Us”, and Nile Rogers and John Oates beamed in from across the Atlantic.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Boulder, COnaropa.edu

Jack Kerouac School Publications

Bombay Gin, the Jack Kerouac School literary journal run by faculty and students, publishes innovative poetry, prose, and hybrid texts as well as art, translations, and interviews. Emerging from the "Outrider" tradition, Bombay Gin honors a heritage of powerful counter-poetics through the publication of work that challenges the boundaries of language, form, and genre.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy