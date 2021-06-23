Cancel
Elections

Podcast: America's political system is being challenged. How can our democracy be strengthened?

By Our Staff
thefulcrum.us
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican democracy is being challenged by hyper-polarization, widespread distrust of competing parties, and vocal extremists whose intrenched views further divide the nation. In this episode of the Let's Find Common Ground podcast, constitutional law scholar Rick Pildes discusses proposed changes aimed at strengthening democracy, particularly elections — from ranked choice voting and reform of political primaries, to limiting gerrymandering, and campaign finance reform.

thefulcrum.us
#American Democracy#Political System#Gerrymandering
Presidential Electionriverdalepress.com

Our democracy depends on the For the People Act

The political cartoon that appeared in the April 8 edition of The Riverdale Press notifying readers that Jim Crow is back ready to again crush voting rights is timely and frightening. Georgia’s state legislature just gave itself the right to remove duly elected election officials. Numerous states are passing laws...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

This is democracy in America in 2021

(CNN) — Efforts to update the way Americans vote in local elections were met in New York with some grousing, while efforts to streamline the way Americans vote in federal elections were blocked in Washington. Confused New Yorkers are trying an experiment in ranked choice voting as a fraction of...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

On Challenging Election Results: Frivolous attacks on elections damage our democracy

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The courts have just tossed out a frivolous lawsuit brought by a Republican to challenge a result of the 2020 elections. Here in Minnesota and across the country, Republicans are not letting up on their efforts to discredit free and fair elections that they lost, proving time and again that the Republican Party cares more about short-term political gains than the stability of American democracy.
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Our nation's democracy needs an overhaul

When the wheels on the bus of democracy go round, and there’s nothing between the steel of the rims and the ground, it’s only a matter of time until sparks flying off of those wheels and catch on something, setting the whole works ablaze. At this critical moment in the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Obama slams Trump’s election ‘hooey,’ warns of GOP’s ‘further delegitimizing of our democracy’

Former President Barack Obama warned Monday that Americans will see “a further delegitimizing of our democracy” if the Republican Party’s election reform efforts aren’t stopped. During a virtual fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., Mr. Obama...
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: For the People Act would strengthen our democracy

I have one vote. In a Democracy that one vote should count. A number of states are rushing to make it more difficult for that to happen. The week of June 21, the Senate will vote on what many believe is the most important legislative decision facing our Democracy in over a century, the For the People Act (S1). It passed the House as HR1 on March 3, 2021.
Politicsnativesunnews.today

Our Democracy is being threatened

I was honored to teach political science courses at SDSU for 38 years. I confess that during those years I was committed to indoctrinating our students, not with a leftist ideology or an intent to stir division, but with the goal of advancing the principles of representative democracy and the accompanying need to understand and defend those principles in a proactive manner when erosion of those principles occurs as a result of citizen neglect or deliberate citizen ploys. I did this because I am biased in believing that no other system of governance offers humanity a better opportunity for human “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A bipartisan infrastructure bill proves our democracy can still work

Christopher A. Coons, a Democrat, represents Delaware in the U.S. Senate. President Biden last week completed eight days overseas where he rallied western democracies around commitments to distribute vaccines to the world, combat climate change and rebuild the global economy from covid-19. While the president was abroad, a bipartisan group...
Congress & CourtsNews Channel Nebraska

Clyburn 'absolutely' open to ID requirement in voting rights bill

James Clyburn, a member of House Democratic leadership, said Sunday he was "absolutely" open to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's proposed changes to election law reform that includes a voter ID requirement -- as long as its equitable. "We are always for voter ID. We are never for disproportionate voter...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Politicscity-countyobserver.com

Independence Day statement from Attorney General Todd Rokita

In recognition of Independence Day, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued the following statement:. “On this July 4th, 245 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we remain an indivisible nation and a shining example of liberty and justice for all throughout the world. When the Founding Fathers declared independence from the British monarchy, they did so with the intent and purpose to establish their own nation, based upon the eternal principles of our God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
ElectionsJournal & Sunday Journal

Common Sense of Voting Rights

Let’s thank US Senator Joe Manchin for injecting some realism into the voting rights debate. Voting rights shouldn’t need to be debated, as they are enshrined in the United States Constitution. But historically they’ve not only been debated, they’ve been fought for and died for, by soldiers in war and civilians at home.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sinema emerges as Senate dealmaker amid progressive angst

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leaning into her role as the Senate’s newest dealmaker amid rising pressure from progressives who are increasingly irritated over the centrist’s support for the filibuster. Sinema is betting that she’ll be able clinch big bipartisan agreements that have become increasingly elusive, burnishing her credentials back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, DeSantis set aside politics in tragedy response

President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , a Republican who just might challenge him for the White House in 2024, were unlikely partners this week, united by tragedy. Biden and DeSantis sat shoulder-to-shoulder at a meeting Thursday during the president's trip to South Florida to offer federal assistance to Surfside, the site of a terrible condo building collapse where the death toll appears set to reach above 140.