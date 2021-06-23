Podcast: America's political system is being challenged. How can our democracy be strengthened?
American democracy is being challenged by hyper-polarization, widespread distrust of competing parties, and vocal extremists whose intrenched views further divide the nation. In this episode of the Let's Find Common Ground podcast, constitutional law scholar Rick Pildes discusses proposed changes aimed at strengthening democracy, particularly elections — from ranked choice voting and reform of political primaries, to limiting gerrymandering, and campaign finance reform.thefulcrum.us