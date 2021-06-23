Cancel
Watch This Moose Swim From Lake Superior To Lake Huron [Video]

By Jojo Girard
Mix 95.7FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I know what you're thinking, 'Wouldn't he have to swim through the Soo Locks to do that?'. That's exactly what this moose was caught doing by some tourists this week in Sault Sainte Marie. The moose jumped in at the Soo Locks near the Canadian side, and according to the...

mix957gr.com
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

