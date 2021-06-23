6-23-21 Volunteers Needed for Love Your Park Day Project July 10

Stewart Park improvements will include trees and a walking trail.

The City of Killeen is seeking volunteers to participate in a Love Your Park project Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to noon at Stewart Park. Participants must register by July 1.

Volunteers will join Recreation department staff in planting trees and installing a new crushed granite walking trail. These improvements will complement the new playscape, covered pavilion, sport courts and lighting that were added in a 2017 through a federal grant.

Stewart Park is one of Killeen’s oldest having been established in 1959. Also known as Lions Neighborhood Park, it is located at 1702 24th Street and sits on 9.4 acres.

Volunteers must complete the volunteer packet available at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec by July 1 to participate.