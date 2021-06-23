Cancel
Sedalia Police Reports For June 23, 2021

By Rebehka Moreland
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers responded to the area of West 5th Street and South Grand Avenue for a female screaming. After an investigation, the female was located in the 500 block of South Grand Avenue. She was intoxicated and it was determined that her screaming was not due to an assault or crime against her. She was given a warning for peace disturbance. While Officers were outside, the female threw a hammer through the window at them in an apparent attempt to cause serious physical injury. Allison Marie Wood, 33, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest, transported to the hospital for a fit for confinement check, and then to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold. Charges are being requested for Assault in the 1st Degree on Law Enforcement, Armed Criminal Action, and Property Damage in the 2nd Degree.

