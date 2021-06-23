Patricia Heaton Shares 5 Tips for Thriving During the Empty Nest Years

Candace Cameron Bure is thanking her Full House cast members for leading her to her husband, Val Bure. Over the years, the actress has shared details about their love story. But in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary on June 22, Candace went down memory lane on Instagram about the first time she and Val met. According to one of Candace's latest posts, her Full House costar Dave Coulier was playing in a charity hockey game and invited the cast of the show to watch. After briefly meeting Val at the event, Dave introduced him to Candace and the two hit it off.