Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Patricia Heaton Shares 5 Tips for Thriving During the Empty Nest Years

By Bonnie Siegler
Posted by 
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three-time Emmy Award–winning actress, author, wife and mom Patricia Heaton, 63, shares her secrets for more joy, less stress, and a healthy mind and body. In her new book, Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention (Buy from Amazon, $15), Patricia Heaton explores stories of real women who have reinvented themselves and embraced their own second act in the realms of health, wealth, love, and beyond.

www.firstforwomen.com
Community Policy
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Kondo
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Patricia Heaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Women#Retail Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosHollywood Life

Lori Loughlin Resurfaces In TikTok Video With Mark Wahlberg & More To Celebrate HS Graduate — Watch

Lori Loughlin has appeared in a star-studded high school graduation video compiled by the father of a TikTok user named Faith. Lori Loughlin was among the dozen A-listers who helped surprise a recent high school graduate. The former Full House star, 56, who has kept quiet since being released from prison after the 2019 college admissions scandal, appeared in a compilation video, which showed celebs like Randall Park, Mark Wahlberg, Joshua Bassett, Gaten Matarazzo, Kat Dennings and Jonathan Groff, wish a TikTok user named Faith, a happy graduation. “Congratulations on your big day,” Lori gushed in the clip, while her former sitcom co-star, Bob Saget, later said, “Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school.”
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
CelebritiesPopculture

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Rare Photo of Dad on Father's Day

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure shared a new photo with her father to mark Father's Day on Sunday. Bure does not often share photos with her father, Robert Cameron, but she broke that rule to brag about her father, whom she called the "cutest" and "really funny." Robert and Barbara Cameron are also parents to actor Kirk Cameron, Bridgette Cameron, and Melissa Cameron.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
TV & VideosPopculture

Mayim Bialik Gives Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Jeopardy!' Set

Mayim Bialik couldn't help but get "emotional" backstage filming Jeopardy! as the Call Me Kat actress filled in as a celebrity guest host following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November. Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, shared to Instagram Wednesday some behind-the-scenes footage of her time as the Jeopardy! host, writing simply in the caption, "The emotions get me every time."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston look-alike confuses fans with Rachel impression: ‘Craziest doppelganger I’ve ever seen’

A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997. “I want to quit, but...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Candace Cameron Bure Posts an Old Picture With Lori Loughlin From the Night She Met Her Husband

Candace Cameron Bure is thanking her Full House cast members for leading her to her husband, Val Bure. Over the years, the actress has shared details about their love story. But in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary on June 22, Candace went down memory lane on Instagram about the first time she and Val met. According to one of Candace's latest posts, her Full House costar Dave Coulier was playing in a charity hockey game and invited the cast of the show to watch. After briefly meeting Val at the event, Dave introduced him to Candace and the two hit it off.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Details About Meredith Vieira's Marriage Revealed

Meredith Vieira is one of the most recognizable faces on TV. From her years on "Today" and "Good Morning America" to hosting game shows like "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" and "25 Words or Less" — not to mention her unforgettable times on "The View" and her own talk show — Vieira has been a likable presence in our homes for decades.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Courtney Thorne-Smith: About American Television Actress

Remember the character Georgia Thomas in the TV show Ally McBeal? Or Lyndsey McElroy in Two and a Half Men? Courtney Thorne-Smith worked so well in shows like these. Also, there are other American shows and films where Courtney appeared on the screen. Courtney Thorne-Smith is a Hollywood actress of...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Here's Who Will Replace Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham in Peacock's Joe Exotic Series

Watch: "Tiger King" Star Joe Exotic's Memoir Exclusive. William Fichtner is ready to have a wild time with the Joe Exotic series. On Thursday, July 1, Peacock revealed that the Mom actor has been tapped to replace Dennis Quaid as producer Rick Kirkham in the highly anticipated miniseries. Friendly reminder, earlier in June, The Parent Trap star was announced to play Rick, who played a key role in the Tiger King saga by describing his working experience with the eccentric Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel.
Kidsredtri.com

Our Editors Share Their Top Tips for Baby’s First Year

The first twelve months after bringing home baby are a roller-coaster of milestones, mood swings and memories. Every parent who has been there and done that has a lot of could-haves, should-haves, and would-haves from baby’s first year—whether it’s sleep training, navigating teething or life-saving products. Keep reading to see our team’s top tips, which they share with every new parent: