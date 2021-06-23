Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrates Mammoth WVH’s Strong Album Chart Debut

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen recently seemed both pleased and surprised at the record chart rankings for the first week's sales of his self-titled album with his band Mammoth WVH. That's because Mammoth WVH, released June 11, debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Hard Rock Albums chart for the weekly period ending June 26. It also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart, No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales rankings, and it started from a respectable No. 12 on Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200.

1063thebuzz.com
Community Policy
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammoth#Wvh#Hard Rock Albums#Guns N Roses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicDaily Progress

Wolfgang Van Halen's name is famous, but his music is his own

The master plan, as Wolfgang Van Halen told his dad late in 2019, would please everyone. Eddie, the guitar hero, and brother Alex, the drummer, would bring back both original singer David Lee Roth and his replacement, Sammy Hagar. They would also recruit Michael Anthony, the bassist replaced by a teenage Wolfgang in 2007.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

The Story Behind Eddie Van Halen’s Favorite Mammoth WVH Song

From the earliest moments when Wolfgang Van Halen began working on his solo album, Eddie Van Halen was intimately involved -- as a music fan -- eventually identifying “Think it Over” as one of his favorite songs. Calling it a “straight up pop song” during a conversation with Rolling Stone,...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lost Van Halen ‘So This Is Love?’ Dinosaur Video Surfaces After 40 Years

A never-before-seen promotional video of Van Halen lip-syncing to their 1981 song “So This Is Love?” next to life-size dinosaurs in Italy has surfaced on YouTube. “These videos aired on Italian state television, RAI 1, during a TV show called Happy Circus,” reads a caption by the Van Halen Italia Fan Club on YouTube. “Van Halen Italia Fan Club found those video clips and shares [sic] them with fans all over the world.”
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Focus for Eddie Tribute Show

Wolfgang Van Halen said a tribute concert for his late dad Eddie Van Halen hasn't been scheduled yet, but he knows how he wants it to play out when the time comes. The concept of a memorial event has been in discussion since the guitarist’s death in October, but in a recent interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, Wolfgang explained that no date has been set.
MusicantiMUSIC

Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash

Wolfgang Van Halen recently spoke about some of the negative reaction that he faced when he took over for Michael Anthony in Van Halen when they reunited with David Lee Roth. The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and son of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen spoke with Spin about his brand new solo album released under the name Mammoth WVH.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert 'Definitely Should Happen'

In a June 14 interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Wolfgang Van Halen discussed his plans to eventually organize a tribute show in honor of his father, Eddie Van Halen, who died last October. "I definitely think that would be a great thing to do," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It's not in the immediate plans, 'cause that's a lot of moving parts that you've gotta corral to get that to happen. But I definitely think it should happen. Absolutely."
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

The Story of Van Halen’s Unreleased Track ‘I Want Some Action’

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony shared the story behind an unreleased Van Halen song called “I Want Some Action” on Facebook. The two Van Halen alumni and current Sammy Hagar and the Circle bandmates recently launched the “Van Hagar / Other Half” page on Facebook and Instagram, where they will upload rare, vintage footage from the Van Hagar years. Earlier today, they shared a minute-long snippet of “I Want Some Action,” a demo from the 5150 sessions that has been floating around the internet for several years.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Real Reason Wolfgang Van Halen Replaced Michael Anthony

Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed the poignant motivation that led him to join Van Halen. In a new interview, the rocker admitted he understood the negative response he received from some fans when he replaced bassist/vocalist Michael Anthony for Van Halen's 2007 reunion tour with David Lee Roth. “Looking cynically on paper, as a kid replacing a longtime member, it’s like...yeah, you should hate me,” he noted to Spin, adding that the lineup change was “a lot more nuanced than that.”
Celebritiesvhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Thanks Fans For Billboard Success: ‘Words Can’t Express How Happy & Appreciative I Am’

Wolfgang Van Halen has thanked fans for placing his debut Mammoth WVH album at the top of the rock charts. “The response to the album, now that everyone has had a chance to hear it, has been more than I ever could’ve imagined,” Wolfgang told Billboard‘s Kevin Rutherford. “Thanks so much to everyone who bought it, streamed it, watched a video or called a radio station in support of it. It’s because of this incredible support that I’ve made it onto the Billboard charts, and words can’t express how happy and appreciative I am. I’m so proud of this record and have never worked harder on anything in my life. This is only the beginning. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me.”
MusicPosted by
101.5 WPDH

WPDH ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Van Halen’s Self-Titled Debut

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the self-titled debut album from Van Halen. The WPDH Album of the Week is featured every Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. We play the album from start to finish without interruption. To nominate an album to be featured, fill out the form below.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Van Halen Fair Warning-era video of band performing in dinosaur park is unearthed

Who doesn't want to see prime Van Halen performing in front of a giant stone Brontosaurus on Italian TV?. Filmed in late 1981 and broadcast in early 1982 on Italian State TV show Happy Circus during Fair Warning promotional activities, the dinosaur clip has just surfaced on YouTube courtesy of the Van Halen Italia Fan Club and it's a beauty.
CelebritiesEW.com

Jadakiss debuts atop album chart

Jadakiss calls his second solo album ”Kiss of Death,” which is what the disc was for the chart hopes of the Beastie Boys. ”Kiss” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart , dethroning last week’s champ, the Beasties’ ”To the 5 Boroughs.” The Lox rapper’s album sold 246,000 copies, according to SoundScan, while ”Boroughs” dropped to third place on sales of 143,000, some 60 percent less than during last week’s debut.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 KATS

Sammy Hagar Apologizes for Exposing Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Dark Side’ in Memoir

Sammy Hagar has apologized for exposing Eddie Van Halen’s “dark side” in his 2011 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock. Hagar and Van Halen famously reconnected before the legendary guitarist’s death in 2020, giving both former bandmates some much-needed closure after years of bitterness. In Hagar’s book, he portrayed Eddie Van Halen as a “very angry drunk,” adding that the “reunion tour in '04 was some of the most miserable, back-stabbing dark crap I've ever been involved with my whole life."