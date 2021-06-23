Eat This, Not That – Personalized Quick Service Advice for Walt Disney World
If you’re a regular Walt Disney World visitor, you probably have your favorite spots to eat. I love grabbing a waffle sandwich from Sleepy Hollow and eating by the castle. Or picking up a pastry from Les Halles for dessert as we finish up a stroll around the World Showcase. And if I’m eating lunch at Animal Kingdom, you will almost always find me at Flame Tree Barbecue. Sure, it’d be fun to branch out and try new things. But I tend to stick to my comfort zone. I could easily pull other highly-rated counter service spots. But that just tells me what everyone else likes. What about what I like?touringplans.com