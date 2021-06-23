Business Research Showcase Gives York College Students an Industry Edge
The inaugural Graham School of Business Student Research Showcase awarded three groups of students cash prizes in recognition of their research projects. Emily Renninger ’21 is the first to admit she’s not a practicing attorney, but she recognizes the value in understanding laws and regulations as they relate to Sport Management. The complexity of the major is what attracted her to the York College of Pennsylvania program, and it led her to want to learn more about how important law is to working in sports.www.ycp.edu