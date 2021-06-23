Casey's General Stores IT delivers business outcomes in product management shift

Experts in MS discuss the evolution in treatment options over time and the shift towards use of early high-efficacy therapy. Neil Minkoff, MD: As someone who’s been involved in medication management, I feel as if the structure around MS [multiple sclerosis] management, or at least the paradigm around MS management, has changed pretty dramatically over the last, say, 15 years. There was the use of self-injected medications. Like we did with a lot of things, like hypertension—you start with a β-blocker, then you add an ACE [angiotensin-converting enzyme] inhibitor—it’s like progressive therapy. It feels like that paradigm has changed in MS. Dr Okuda, you could talk a little about that. You’ve been an advocate for early aggressive therapy for quite some time. Maybe you could talk about how you’ve helped change that paradigm away from incremental therapy to more aggressive early stage therapy.