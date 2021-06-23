Casey's General Stores IT delivers business outcomes in product management shift
Adrian Butler grew up in a farm community of no more than 100 people, so when he became CIO of Casey’s General Stores, a $9 billion convenience store chain with a large rural presence, the job had real meaning for him. “Casey's opened its first store in Boone, Iowa in 1968,” says Butler. “In many ways, the Casey’s guest is me and my family. Our guests work hard, and they want speed, accuracy, and easy access to all of our products, from our pizza to snacks to fuel.”www.cio.com