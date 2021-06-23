Police: Man injured in Dover shooting, investigation ongoing
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a reported shooting early Wednesday morning. We’re told officers responded to the 400 block of River Road just after midnight for a report of shots fired. On arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury. A residence and a vehicle were also hit by gunfire during this incident.www.wmdt.com