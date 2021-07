House of ‘Paign’s journey to $1 million is set. The Basketball Tournament released the bracket for its 64-team, four-region tourney Monday. House of ‘Paign, which is essentially an Illinois alumni team, comes in as a No. 2 seed and will square off against the No. 15 Jackson TN UnderDawgs in the Illinois region. Tip-off for that game is set for 1 p.m. July 24 at the Peoria Civic Center, and it will be televised on ESPN.