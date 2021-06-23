Cancel
U.S. factory activity index rises to record high in June – Markit

By Thomson Reuters
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices for both businesses and consumers. Data firm IHS Markit said on Wednesday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI rose to...

