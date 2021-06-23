Column: Wellness Wednesdays helped with COVID coping
Health and wellness were put to the test this past year, with 55% of our students experiencing at least one form of basic needs insecurity, 23% experiencing moderate anxiety and 24% reporting moderate depression. We know the health of any family stems from the health of the individuals that make up the family. At Minnesota West, we strive for the success of every student by continually assessing and evaluating student resources and services.www.dglobe.com