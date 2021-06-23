Cancel
Congress & Courts

Lawmaker questions Ricketts administration on controversial ethanol plant

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA controversial contaminated ethanol plant is drawing question after question from a top state official. The AltEn plant in Mead, which recently had its manufacturing permit stripped by the town board, now finds State Senator Carol Blood of Bellevue demanding answers from the Ricketts Administration. The plant’s problems stem from...

sandhillsexpress.com
#Ethanol#Pesticides#Plant#Mead#The Town Board#State#Ag
