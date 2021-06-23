'Back and bigger than ever': Here's what's happening in York County for this year's Fourth of July
Fourth of July festivities are coming soon to York County — and organizers are planning bigger and better events in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Many festivities last year were postponed or canceled for the Fourth of July, so organizations — like the York Revolution — are preparing even more activities for the York County community, said Revs spokesperson Doug Eppler.www.yorkdispatch.com