York County, PA

'Back and bigger than ever': Here's what's happening in York County for this year's Fourth of July

York Dispatch Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth of July festivities are coming soon to York County — and organizers are planning bigger and better events in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Many festivities last year were postponed or canceled for the Fourth of July, so organizations — like the York Revolution — are preparing even more activities for the York County community, said Revs spokesperson Doug Eppler.

