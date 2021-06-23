Cancel
Business

Audi to pull all petrol and diesel models from European showrooms in 2033

By Rob Hull, Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Bosses at German car firm Audi have today confirmed plans to phase-out petrol and diesel models, with a deadline of 2026 set for the release of its final vehicles with an internal combustion engine.

After that date the brand will cease development of fossil-fuelled cars and redirect attention to pure electrification.

By 2033, Audi says it will no longer offer petrol and diesel-engined models into its European showrooms - though it will continue to sell them in China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6MsR_0ad0ZqUu00
Audi's electric plans unveiled: The German car maker will sell only electric vehicles in Europe from 2033 - and schedule to wind-down petrol and diesel availability starts immediately

Audi became the latest in a host of car makers to outline their intentions to do away with the internal combustion engine over the course of the next decade, following the likes of Fiat, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo, as well as exotic brands including Bentley and Lamborghini.

Like many rival manufacturers, Audi's goal is to be net-zero carbon by 2050 - the same carbon-neutrality target set by parent group VW.

Part of this process will see the end of development of internal combustion engines come in five years' time.

From 2026 there will be no investment into evolving its petrol and diesel offering and all models removed from sale some seven years later.

But while there won't be any new engines coming to market, Audi says it will continue to build its existing fossil-fuelled powertrains for China, as the market is expected to continue growing after 2033.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npnRy_0ad0ZqUu00
Audi said it will cease development of internal combustion engines from 2026. While petrol and diesel models will be removed from its European showrooms in 2033 it will continue to sell them to the Chinese market

For Europe, the schedule for winding-down availability of petrol and diesel models begins with immediate effect, as the German car maker plans to launch 'more than 20' electric 'e-tron'-badged vehicles before 2025.

Its latest electric car, the e-tron GT, has received rave reviews and is, despite a high starting price of £79,900, experiencing high demand.

Already due to launch next year is the large Q6 e-tron SUV, while an electrified version of the A6 luxury saloon is also due in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sdUN_0ad0ZqUu00
Audi plans to launch 'more than 20' electric 'e-tron'-badged vehicles before 2025, joining the existing range which already includes the e-tron GT sports car and this e-tron SUV

Speaking at the Climate Neutrality Foundation conference on Wednesday, CEO Markus Duesmann said: 'Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age.

'Through our innovative strength, we offer individuals sustainable and carbon-neutral mobility options.'

Commenting on the proposed ban on sales of new petrol and diesel passenger cars in different countries - with the UK setting a deadline of 2030 - Duesmann added: 'I don't believe in the success of bans. I believe in the success of technology and innovation.'

Audi believes that the exact timing of the combustion engine's discontinuation will 'ultimately be decided by customers and legislation' combined.

'With this roadmap, we are creating the clarity necessary to make a decisive and powerful transition to the electric age. We're sending the signal that Audi is ready,' the Audi boss continued.

And in something of a two-finger salute to law makers, Duesmann added: 'Audi’s last internal combustion engine will be the best we've ever built.'

CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

The cars you should buy between now and 2030

The UK government’s proposed ban on new ICE cars creates a dilemma for all motorists, regardless of their views on EVs. Here are four strategies for your car-buying future. When Boris Johnson’s government announced in November last year that sales of new petrol and diesel cars would be banned in the UK from 2030, and that plug-in hybrids would be gone from showrooms by 2035, the heart rates of car enthusiasts everywhere rose several notches.
Motorsportsmotor1.com

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

While discussions involving team bosses and engine supplier representatives have been ongoing for some time regarding the future rules, tomorrow's high-level gathering will consider the global picture and what the major car manufacturers want from F1. The hope is that the 2025 rules will encourage new OEMs and specifically the...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Tesla Model X Performance Drag Races Audi RS6 Avant In EV Vs ICE Duel

It’s no secret that Teslas are very quick accelerating vehicles. The Tesla Model X and Model S routinely embarrass competitors on the drag strip thanks to the instant torque delivery of their electric motors. Are there any internal combustion cars that can dethrone the Tesla Model X from its drag racing pedestal? Carwow decided to drag race the new Audi RS6 Avant versus a Tesla Model X to see if internal combustion can keep up with EV power.
Worldinsideevs.com

UK Car Industry Wants 2.3 Million Charging Points By 2030

A leading UK car industry body has called on the government to provide 2.3 million electric car charging points by 2030. As part of its ‘Full Throttle’ proposal designed to ensure the security of UK automotive manufacturing, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says providing chargers will prevent “less prosperous areas” being “left behind”.
CarsTelegraph

The 10 best electric cars to buy in 2021

The Government has announced that, by 2030, no purely petrol or diesel cars will be allowed to be sold brand new in the UK and that, by 2035, hybrids will be banned too. In other words, in 14 years’ time, the UK’s new car sales market will be almost entirely electric. That means manufacturers have until then to get a range of electric models on sale and available to us to replace the vast array of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars currently on offer.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW: “Risky to predict an expiry date for BMW combustion engine cars”

While most automakers are slowly starting to announce an end date to their combustion-powered cars, BMW is not ready to commit to an expiry date. At the production launch of the new BMW iX, Milan Nedeljković, head of production for the BMW Group told reports that “An expiry date for combustion engine cars is not sensible.”
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Legal firm launches second emissions campaign against VW Group

Legal firm Leigh Day is bringing a second case against the Volkswagen Group regarding the emissions output of an estimated 1.26 million vehicles, alleging the company attempted to hide the issue by fixing cars covertly. As first reported by the ENDS Report, Leigh Day names Volkswagen Group brands, including Porsche,...
BusinessThe Guardian

Ex-Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer becomes CEO of electric bus maker

The former Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer has been promoted to chief executive of Switch Mobility, a maker of electric buses, as part of a drive to expand its business. Palmer, who was ousted from Aston Martin last year after a disastrous slump in the luxury carmaker’s share price following its flotation in 2018, was already vice-chairman of the company.
BusinessTelegraph

Vauxhall plans to build new electric van at Ellesmere Port

Vauxhall owner Stellantis is preparing to unveil the production of a new electric vehicle at its Ellesmere Port plant following months of uncertainty for workers at the site. Stellantis is expected to confirm on Tuesday that it will make a new model of commercial vehicle at the factory, which currently builds the Astra estate car.
Energy Industryjust-auto.com

Flex fuel for India, EV battery recycling, new Bosch chief – the week

India is considering making flex-fuel engines mandatory for automakers, according to remarks made by a government minister. Local media reports have cited union minister Nitin Gadkari saying that a decision to confirm the move will be taken within 10 days. He said the move – which would see cheaper bio-ethanol supplied for automotive use – would help farmers and boost the Indian economy. Bakar Sadik Agwan, senior automotive consulting analyst at GlobalData, said the latest development came two weeks after the government brought forward the cut-off date for 20% ethanol blending petrol programme (E20) from 2030 to 2025. The production mandate for ‘all flex-fuels vehicles’, if implemented, will be a major milestone in the Indian automotive sector but it will have its own sets of benefits and challenges. “The government’s swift attention to biofuels is a result of the increasing economic burden attributable to high crude-based fuel prices recently,” Agwan says. “India has a surplus of feedstock required for ethanol production, ensuring adequate supply for fuel production. Increase in ethanol blending can help the government to reduce oil imports, reduce carbon emission and curb fuel prices.” Agwan noted that there has been a push by the government in the past to increase ethanol blending in petrol for cost and environmental benefits. The National Policy on Biofuels, approved in 2018, aims at blending 10% ethanol in petrol by 2022 and 20% by 2025. Presently, about 8.5% of ethanol is mixed with petrol.
CarsAutoExpress

Porsche Taycan recalled over sudden power loss problem

Porsche is recalling versions of the all-electric Taycan made before June of this year, to correct a software fault that can cut the vehicle’s power without warning. A glitch in the software communications between the Taycan’s powertrain controller and the power electronics causes the car to bring up a dashboard warning urging the driver to find a safe place to stop. The vehicle cuts drive but can still be steered and braked to a halt; if travelling at around 75mph, there would be around 90 seconds to do this before the Taycan would run out of momentum, Porsche estimates. Once the vehicle is safely stopped, turned off and restarted, it will operate normally again.
CarsCleanTechnica

Renault Is Still In Denial About The EV Transition

The car industry has discovered the concept of the large online publicity event. Tesla has its Battery Day, Volkswagen had its Power Day, GM offered a fireside chat with Mary Barra, and today (Wednesday 06/30/2021 as I am writing this), Renault had a large online presentation of its electrification plans. Let’s just say that I am not impressed.
EconomyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Opinion: Nissan's battery plant is the future - but for how long?

Nissan’s forthcoming EV battery factory in Sunderland will open with a 9GWh capacity and has the potential to expand to 35GWh. That’s enough to eventually power more than 500,000 EVs per year – yet it’s just the tip of a gigaberg. It sounds impressive, but it also illustrates the enormous...
Businesstopgear.com

Canny news: Nissan's Sunderland plant is gaining a battery gigafactory

A billion-pound investment eases Brexit concerns and brings new Nissan EV production to the UK, too. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Big news from Nissan. It’s announced a £1 billion investment to turn its Sunderland plant...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Volkswagen Polo GTI Is The Mini Hot Hatch We Crave

Hatchbacks are not very popular in the United States. In fact, the Volkswagen Golf, Europe's best-selling car, is no longer offered here unless it's in GTI or R form. The eighth-generation 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI is almost ready to land stateside and based on our initial driving impressions, it was worth the wait. But before the Mk8 Golf makes its long-awaited return, VW just showed off another GTI-badged hot hatchback to make Americans jealous once again.
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Ford Sales Miss As Mach-E Sees Dip; GM's Bolt EV Soars 351%

Ford (F) joined General Motors (GM) in missing estimates for second-quarter U.S. auto sales, as the chip shortage weighed on vehicle inventories, offsetting strong demand. Ford stock and GM stock eased. Stellantis (STLA), Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC) and Volkswagen (VWAGY) also reported Q2 sales. Analysts at J.D. Power and LMC...