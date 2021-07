The morning of July 5, Dior made a triumphant (and worth the wait) return to the Paris runway. A-list fashion enthusiasts including Florence Pugh, Cara Delevingne, and Jennifer Lawrence were among those in attendance at the Musée Rodin for a show that was filled with inspiration — and that wasn’t exclusive to the tailored tweed trench coats and ethereal gowns that models wore as they made their way down the catwalk. The makeup looks, created by Christian Dior Makeup’s creative and image director Peter Philips in collaboration with the iconic fashion house’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, was just as memorable. And according to Philips, the Dior Haute Couture blue eyeliner that added an elegant edge to every piece in the collection is actually pretty wearable — even if you’re just pairing it with an everyday look.