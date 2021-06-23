Scarlet Nexus Review – Don’t Take Your Hands off the Red Strings

Launching a new IP is not simple. Most big publishers are unwilling to take risks nowadays, especially if they have a nice line-up of established series that will sell decently, no matter the quality of the actual games. In recent times, however, Bandai Namco proved to be quite daring in this regard, attempting to launch new franchises while not forgetting about its most popular series. Following the release of Code Vein, an interesting take on the Dark Souls formula, the Japanese publisher is back at it with Scarlet Nexus, an action role-playing that, while not trying in any way to hide its pedigree, manages to be a breath of fresh air, thanks to its fascinating setting and gameplay mechanics.