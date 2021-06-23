Cancel
Galaxy Watch Active 4 Renders Show a Utilitarian, Round Design

By Furqan Shahid
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is set to launch two new smartwatches this year, and they will be big in terms of the fact that Samsung is now working with Google to improve the Wear OS, and these watches will perhaps be the first examples of the new version of Wear OS. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be debuting alongside the foldable devices in August. While we already have many other details about these watches, today marks the first day we see some renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

