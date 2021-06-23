Galaxy Watch Active 4 Renders Show a Utilitarian, Round Design

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. For the rest of this year, there are two products I’m looking forward to. The Pixel 6 from Google is obviously one, but the other happens to be a damn smartwatch. Yes, the next two Galaxy Watch products from Samsung are in the top two because they are going to be the first to show us what Google’s new Wear platform has to offer and will help us decide in a hurry if Android smartwatches are officially dead or have a new opportunity to shine.