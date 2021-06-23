ARTS CENTER GALA: The Arts Center of the Capital Region has amended the plans for its 2021 Gala following new guidance from the CDC and Governor Cuomo. Originally scheduled to take place across three venues, the gala will now be spread across just two: in the Main Gallery of the Arts Center and outside at Monument Square on Broadway. Each location will accommodate up to 75 guests and be outfitted with a full bar and catering from Franklin Plaza Ballroom. The gala will be held on June 23, 2021 from 6-9PM. Tickets for General Admission and Honorary Committee are on sale now on The Arts Center’s website: https://www.artscenteronline.org/events/2021-gala/. The Arts Center is also offering a Stay at Home ticket option for those who are unable or uncomfortable attending in person and still want to support us. There will be no virtual programming, but the Silent Auction will be available online for all who wish to bid. The gala is the Arts Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year and we look forward to celebrating with our many generous supporters.