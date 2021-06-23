Cancel
The Monster Galaxy at the Dawn of Time –“What Does Its Discovery Imply?”

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ve taken a major step back in time, beyond what we’d ever expected to be able to do with Hubble. We see GN-z11 at a time when the universe was only three percent of its current age,” observed Pascal Oesch at the University of Geneva and head of the Galaxy Build-Up at Cosmic Dawn team about the discovery of a 13.4 billion-years -old galaxy. It’s mind-boggling by comparison to think that Earth is only 4.5 billion years old.

Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Gravitational Waves Confirm Stephen Hawking –“One Day They May Reveal Unknown Objects”

“It is possible that there’s a zoo of different compact objects, and while some of them are the black holes that follow Einstein and Hawking’s laws, others may be slightly different beasts,” says Maximiliano Isi, a NASA Einstein Postdoctoral Fellow in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research and lead author of a study about a signal from a gravitational wave merger.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Dark Matter Could Be Responsible For Huge Black Holes at The Dawn of Time

As we gain greater ability to peer deeper and deeper into the Universe, we've been finding something very surprising: Supermassive black holes millions to billions of times the mass of the Sun, before the Universe was even 10 percent of its current age. This is quite the cosmological conundrum. Given what we know about the growth rate of black holes, there oughtn't have been enough time since the Big Bang for them to grow so huge. But their presence is undeniable – so something strange must be afoot. According to new research, that something might be one of the strangest things in...
Astronomyarxiv.org

On the discovery of stars, quasars, and galaxies in the Southern Hemisphere with S-PLUS DR2

L. Nakazono, C. Mendes de Oliveira, N. S. T. Hirata, S. Jeram, C. Queiroz, Stephen S. Eikenberry, A. H. Gonzalez, R. Abramo, R. Overzier, M. Espadoto, A. Martinazzo, L. Sampedro, F. R. Herpich, F. Almeida-Fernandes, A. Werle, C. E. Barbosa, L. Sodré Jr., E. V. Lima, M. L. Buzzo, A. Cortesi, K. Menéndez-Delmestre, S. Akras, Alvaro Alvarez-Candal, A. R. Lopes, E. Telles, W. Schoenell, A. Kanaan, T. Ribeiro.
Astronomystudyfinds.org

Scientific breakthrough may reveal the secrets of dark matter in space

DURHAM, United Kingdom — Astronomers believe they are close to discovering the secrets of the mysterious substance scientists think makes up much of the universe — dark matter. Currently, researchers say these particles make up 80 percent of the universe. Understanding the nature of space may eventually hold the key...
AstronomyNewsweek

Earth-Sized Planets May Be Hiding in Space in 'Major' Exoplanet Finding

Astronomers believe there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously thought because they may be lurking in the glare of what are known as double-star systems. The finding comes after researchers from NASA and U.S. universities teamed up to find out whether some exoplanet host stars may actually be binary stars—two stars in orbit around one another.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Heavier than the sun, as small as the moon: the most massive white dwarf discovered

A group of astronomers has discovered the smallest and most massive white dwarf star to date. The celestial body with the designation ZTF J1901 + 1458 is only slightly larger than our moon, but at the same time significantly more massive than the sun, the team now explains. They are convinced that it was created by the union of two white dwarf stars. With the help of the object it can now be explored, among other things, how massive white dwarfs can become. They also speculate that the star could collapse into a neutron star – these dead stars are actually formed as a result of a supernova.
AstronomySpaceRef

Join Exoplanet Exploration: Citizens Help NASA Observe Other Worlds with Exoplanet Watch!

A new project invites amateur astronomers and citizen scientists to help NASA track, and perhaps even discover, planets orbiting distant stars. In collaboration with the American Association of Variable Star Observers, a new project called Exoplanet Watch allows observers with a modest backyard telescope and camera to trace the tiny, faint shadows cast by exoplanets, as these planets cross the faces of their host stars.
AstronomyThe Guardian

Cosmic dawn: scientists hope to peer back in time to see birth of stars

It is often said that looking through a telescope is like peering back in time, because of the millions of years it takes light from distant cosmic objects to reach Earth. Now scientists have calculated that they may be able to see far enough back to observe the birth of the very first stars – with the first images possibly available as early as next year. They have also pinpointed when this momentous event occurred.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Intergalactic filaments found to spin

(Nanowerk News) Spinning things abound in the Universe, from tiny to vast, and astronomers may now have found the vastest. Electrons around atoms, spinning tops, and figure skaters can all rotate. This is already a vast scale difference; a figure skater is some 10 billion times larger than an atom.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Numerous Nearby Earth-Sized Exoplanets May Be Hiding in Plain Sight, Study Says

The universe is full of stars that live in pairs, and that could translate to double trouble for researchers who are looking for Earth-like planets. A team conducted by Katie Lester, a postdoctoral fellow of NASA’s Ames Research Center, recently used ground-based high-res technologies to study points of light analyzed by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission.
AstronomyCosmos

Gravitational waves from black holes swallowing neutron stars

Earlier this week, scientists announced an exciting discovery made with made with gravitational waves: the first confirmed detection of black holes swallowing neutron stars. Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the study required input from scientists around the world, including Australians based at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav).
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

A Major X Class Solar Flare Just Slammed Into Earth

The strongest solar flare seen in four years erupted from the surface of the sun early Saturday and smacked into our planet’s atmosphere eight minutes later. An explosion from a new and unnamed sunspot produced the X-class flare, the first of solar cycle 25. The blast of x-rays traveled toward...
Astronomythe university of hawai'i system

Enormous white dwarf deciphered with help of Hawaiʻi telescopes

Astronomers are revelling at the discovery of a white dwarf that is the largest ever seen. White dwarfs are the collapsed remnants of stars, and this latest find is roughly the size of the Moon and 1.35 times more massive than the Sun. Researchers at the Zwicky Transient Facility at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory made the discovery. To help characterize the dead star, astronomers turned to the W.M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea and University of Hawaiʻi’s Pan-STARRS (Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) on Haleakalā, Maui.
AstronomyUniverse Today

To Take the Best Direct Images of Exoplanets With Space Telescopes, we’re Going to Want Starshades

Between 2021 and 2024, the James Webb (JWST) and Nancy Grace Roman (RST) space telescopes will be launched to space. As the successors to multiple observatories (like Hubble, Kepler, Spitzer, and others), these missions will carry out some of the most ambitious astronomical surveys ever mounted. This will range from the discovery and characterization of extrasolar planets to investigating the mysteries of Dark Matter and Dark Energy.
Astronomynews9.com

Astronomers Discover Record-Breaking Star As Small As The Moon But With More Mass Than The Sun

Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the "very special" star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Say They Solved the Problem of the Expansion of the Universe

How fast is our universe expanding? To answer this question, scientists used two different methods and found two answers that are slightly different from each other and that's the source of 'Hubble tension.' Astrophysicists have been divided into two groups, one which thinks this difference in the answers is significant and we need new physics to explain it. Others attribute it to the difference in the methods. A recent study now says that the difference may not be that different at all.
Astronomyseti.org

SETI Institute in the News – Media Roundup. June 1 – June 15, 2021

The US government issued its long-awaited report on UAPs – Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – in June. While the report finds no direct link with alien technology, it does not rule out aliens either. One of the SETI Institute's senior astronomers, Seth Shostak, weighs in with his take. The report apparently...
ScienceScientific American

The Origin of Technosignatures

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence stands out in the quest to find life elsewhere because it assumes that certain kinds of life will manipulate and exploit its environment with intention. And that intention may go far beyond just supporting essential survival and function. By contrast, the general search for other living systems, or biosignatures, really is all about eating, reproducing and, not to put too fine a point on it, making waste.