The best 7 minutes and 40 seconds of my day today were the ones I spent on the phone with a man from the Minnesota unemployment office. Yes, I’m serious. I called because I’d gotten a notice in the mail concerning our account as employers and I needed to get it corrected. Yesterday I had tried going into my account online, but I couldn’t figure out my login and in order to get into it I had to call someone. It was 4:33, and they closed at 4:30. No answer.