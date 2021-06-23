Martin County Public Notice
The regular meeting of the Martin County Board of Commissioners was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Elliot Belgard via WebEx (videoconferencing due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic). Commissioners present were Elliot Belgard, Kathy Smith, James Forshee, Steve Flohrs, and Richard Koons. Also present were Scott Higgins, Martin County Coordinator, Terry Viesselman, County Attorney, Leigha Johnson, Human Resources Director, Jessica Korte, Martin County Auditor/Treasurer, Jason Sorensen, Sentinel Newspaper, Julie Walters, Administrative Assistant, and members of staff and public.www.thetrumantribune.com