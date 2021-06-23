Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Surprise 5.9% drop in new home sales; prices hit record high

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VAkd_0ad0W0wg00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sales of new homes fell unexpectedly in May and the 5.9% retreat was the second consecutive monthly decline even as the median price hit an all-time high.

The May sales decline pushed sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That followed a 7.8% sales decline in April, a figure that was revised lower from what was initially thought to be a drop of only 5.9%.

The median price of a new home sold in May jumped to $374,400, up 18.1% from a year ago when the median price stood at $317,100. The average home price also rose in May to $420,600, compared with $368,700 a year ago.

A shortage of homes on the market and rising costs for materials like lumber, and also labor, is fueling the upward momentum.

The surge in lumber prices that began this year has started to unwind and that could help slow surging housing costs, but the shortage of homes to buy is still creating a very high bar for potential buyers.

“What we need to take the edge off double-digit housing price gains is more houses and the builder backlog and the strong permits rate show more new homes are coming,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

The inventory of new homes for sale increased to 330,000 in May, up 4.8% from the end of April. That would represent a 5.1 months supply of new homes at last month’s sales pace.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said “supply constraints appear to be easing somewhat” but she predicted that rising home prices would continue to be a headwind for sales.

Sales of existing homes fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, the National Association of Realtors said this week, even as the median price soared 23.6% from a year ago and breached $350,000 for the first time.

Homes that do hit the market often get multiple offers far exceeding the listing price. Demand is also being juiced by low mortgage rates, reflecting efforts by the Federal Reserve to help lift the economy out of the pandemic-triggered recession.

Declines were led by a 14.5% drop in the South, the region of the country that accounts for more than half of new homes sold annually.

Sales were flat in the Midwest and up in the other two regions, led by a 33.3% sales gain in the Northwest and a 6.7% gain in the West.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Prices#New Home Sales#Ap#The Commerce Department#Navy Federal Credit Union#High Frequency Economics#The Federal Reserve#Northwest#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Pending Home Sales Jumped 8 Percent in May

Pending home sales surged in May, increasing 8% compared with April and up 13.1% compared with May 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Regionally, and month over month, pending home sales were up 15.5% in the Northeast, 10.9% in the West, 6.7% in the Midwest and 4.9% in the South.
Real Estatempamag.com

Pending home sales rebound in May was a surprise – NAR

Pending home sales hit their highest reading for the month of May since 2005 – an unexpected leap after a dismal April, according to the National Association of Realtors. NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, jumped 8% to 114.7 month over month in May and was up 13.1% year over year.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rise in May

(Reuters) -Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose by the most in 11 months in May driven by a decline in mortgage rates as well as an uptick in listings. The increase could signal some imminent relief from the shortage of homes for sale that has weighed on sales and driven residential property prices to record highs.
Marketstalesbuzz.com

Nike shares hit record high as sales get post-lockdown boost

Shares of Nike surged over 15 percent to a record high Friday after the sportswear giant forecast full-year sales of more than $50 billion, riding on pent-up demand for sneakers and athletic gear from US shoppers. The company’s fourth-quarter revenue also nearly doubled, topping $12 billion for the first time...
Real Estatetennesseestar.com

Housing Prices Hit Record Highs, Up 23 Percent as Buyers Struggle

House prices are at their highest point ever as the housing market continues to boom, leaving some buyers struggling to afford a home, according to a real estate group. The median existing-home price topped $350,000 for the first time in May, a 23.6% increase from a year earlier, according to a Tuesday report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). While existing-home sales fell 0.9% from April to May, prices continued to increase as supply struggled to meet demand.
Real Estatebusinessjournaldaily.com

US New Home Sales Drop 5.9% in May, Second Monthly Decline

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes fell for a second month in May, dropping by a larger-than-expected 5.9%. The May sales decline pushed sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The report on new home sales followed a report Tuesday from the...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rate average edges back down under 3%

After a one-week jump into territory above 3%, the 30-year mortgage average fell back below that level for the weekly period ending July 1, as increased economic activity has so far not led to a sustained spike in interest rates that many feared. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage slid...
Utah StateNewsweek

Utah Company Develops Sustainable Bitcoin Mining Method; New Home Sales drop 5.9%

A microgrid company in Woods Cross, Utah may have a solution for Elon Musk's sustainability challenge for Bitcoin mining. "Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at a great cost to the environment," Musk tweeted. "Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin (because) we are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel."
Businessmpamag.com

Is mortgage demand finally fizzling out?

Mortgage application volume has plunged to its lowest level in almost a year and a half, with significant drops in both refinance and purchase activity, according to the latest reading from the Mortgage Bankers Association. For the week ending June 25, overall mortgage applications fell 6.9% week over week. MBA’s...
BusinessBoston Globe

Long-term US mortgage rates have dipped under 3% (July 1)

Mortgage rates in the United States fell, dipping back below 3 percent. The average for a 30-year loan was 2.98 percent, down from 3.02 percent last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Borrowing costs, which hit a record low of 2.65 percent in January, have seesawed within a...
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

US trade deficit grows in May by $71.2 billion

WASHINGTON – The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports. The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3.1% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion. The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX PIVOTS LOWER ON MIXED NONFARM PAYROLLS DATA. US Dollar bears are steering the Greenback lower in response to a mixed bag NFP report. The broader DXY Index erases intraday gains as the unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%. Headline net change in nonfarm payrolls topped...
EconomyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Jobless claims fall to 364,000

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence the job market and the broader economy are rebounding rapidly from the novel coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dropped...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall After June Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 5.9%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested the June jobs report that showed a slight increase in unemployment rate. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 5 basis point to 1.42% touching its lowest level since June 21. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped 5 basis points to 2.04%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. job growth picks up in June; unemployment rate rises to 5.9%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May,...