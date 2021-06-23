Darla Mae Grefe
A funeral service for Darla Mae Grefe, 91, of Fairmont was held Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial followed the service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Truman. Darla Mae was called to her heavenly home on Friday, June 18, at Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont. Memorials are preferred to the H&D Grefe Scholarship Fund at St. Paul Lutheran School-Fairmont, Martin Luther High School, Martin County Historical Society or Heritage Acres. Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.www.thetrumantribune.com