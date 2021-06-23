Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Girl Selling Lemonade Gets Enough Money to Buy Tickets for Universal Studios

By Stryker
Posted by 
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lemonade stands are a great way for kids to learn how to start a small business. Looks like one girl has a successful business on her hands. Up in Tulsa, Declyn Beals has been working hard to help make her trip to Florida a little better. Declyn's family has had a trip to Florida planned for awhile, but sadly a trip to Universal Studios is not in the budget. Declyn is a massive Harry Potter fan and wants to go to the Wizarding World at the park.

klaw.com
Community Policy
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Disney, OK
State
Florida State
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Universal Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disney
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

OK’s Oldest Restaurant Is Only 2 Hours Away

Vacation ideas is to take a trip to the Northeast. Walk around in four-hundred year old American cities and eat at restaurants that are that old in turn. I'm a little bit of a history buff, so it sounds fun. Big Northeast populations, slow highways, and getting yelled at by some dude with a NYC/Boston accent doesn't sound so appealing, but the rest of it does. It had me thinking, where is the oldest restaurant in Oklahoma?
Food & DrinksPosted by
KLAW 101

The Pre-Fourth of July Office Cookout Was a BIG Success!

One of the coolest things we do around here is cookouts and luncheons. We never miss an opportunity to cookout or make meals. The entire office gets in on it and everybody brings something to prepare or serve. Of course with this weekend being the July 4th weekend we had to brake out the grill and do up some hamburgers, hotdogs, bratwurst and even some chicken fajitas. We used our brand new 36" Blackstone Griddle Grill. We gave one of these away with our Father's Day giveaway awhile back. I've never used one before today and I have to say I really like it. Everything we threw on it turned out great!
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Is Buc-ee’s Finally Coming To Oklahoma?

As you drive through Texas, no visit to the Lone Star State is complete without a stop at a Buc-ee's. On the outside, they look like the worlds largest gas stations. The New Braunfels, TX location is nearly the size of our own West Side Walmart. They're huge, but on the inside things get a bit weird. Full restaurants, different areas of shopping set up like a department store, and the cleanest bathrooms you can find on the road. It's not like any other gas station in America.
PetsPosted by
KLAW 101

If you Love your Pets, Plan ahead for July 4th!

I have two dogs, both female, Allie and Brooks. Allie is a little on the excitable side, Brooks is way more laid back and chill. Both of them, however, do not like loud noises. Add flashed of light and your guessed it. They go ballistic. The celebration this year is...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Nobody Can Agree Where Oklahoma Is

I learned something interesting over the weekend. The experts across the various sciences that edit and provide the general layout of the United State of America have no idea where Oklahoma is or where it actually belongs. That's not to say people can't pick it out on a map, being a pretty uniquely shaped state has its benefits to notoriety, but when it comes to labeling the regions of the US, we appear differently in just about every departments map. What I'm talking about is the regional makeup of the states and how our state can somehow fit every different layout there is.
RelationshipsPosted by
KLAW 101

The Leave Your Phone At Home For A Day Challenge

So last week we had a conversation over a company meal about technology and how kids depend on technology to get through the day. You know, Minecraft this, Fortnite that, YouTube blah blah blah... and the conversation ended up one of those Boomer-esque "Back in my day" type game of comments and one-upsmanship around the table, so I asked the question "Which one of you could go without your phone all day long?" Initially, everyone said they could do it, but as the talks went on, everyone seemed to realize just how dependent they were on their smartphones. I think Critter is the only believable person at the table claiming he could go without his phone, and he's not lying. He hates being so available at any given time. It was a good conversation.
Lawton, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

Quannah Parker Walmart Self-Checkout Only Project Update

I had the opportunity to skip out of work a little early yesterday, and it was such a nice day I decided that tossing something on the grill was in store for dinner. While I'm a trite and true charcoal man personally, I get tired of messing around with the coals, especially if I'm not cooking a ton of food. It's a big charcoal grill, so I decided I'd hot swap an empty propane tank over at Walmart since I had an abundance of spare time I'd normally be using to watch YouTube while putting in my time.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

This Is Why Oklahoma Lakes Are So Dirty

Every year, as new people come into Lawton and start exploring, the topic of water colors usually comes up after that first initial exploration of the lakes. They range anywhere from brownish/greenish to straight up chocolate milk. I'll admit, in my travels across this country I've seen beautiful lakes in prime condition with pure deep blue and crystal clear waters, but you won't find that in many places in Oklahoma, and it's all told in the history of the Oklahoma lakes.
HobbiesPosted by
KLAW 101

Three Epic Oklahoma Campsites Worth The Trip

As the Wichita Mountains have finally reopened the option of tent camping, we sat around today discussing which campsites across Oklahoma were the best. Luckily for everyone, you don't need to have a bunch of camping gear to enjoy any of them, there are options for housing and lots of outdoor fun and entertainment for the kids. Here are your top three campsites in Oklahoma.