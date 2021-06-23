Oklahoma Girl Selling Lemonade Gets Enough Money to Buy Tickets for Universal Studios

So last week we had a conversation over a company meal about technology and how kids depend on technology to get through the day. You know, Minecraft this, Fortnite that, YouTube blah blah blah... and the conversation ended up one of those Boomer-esque "Back in my day" type game of comments and one-upsmanship around the table, so I asked the question "Which one of you could go without your phone all day long?" Initially, everyone said they could do it, but as the talks went on, everyone seemed to realize just how dependent they were on their smartphones. I think Critter is the only believable person at the table claiming he could go without his phone, and he's not lying. He hates being so available at any given time. It was a good conversation.